Home / World News / Benjamin Netanyahu vows to keep ‘status quo’ as Israel's religious parties rise

Benjamin Netanyahu vows to keep ‘status quo’ as Israel's religious parties rise

world news
Updated on Dec 13, 2022 02:40 PM IST

Benjamin Netanyahu: “We will preserve the status quo. Everyone will live in accordance with their own faith,” Benjamin Netanyahu said.

Benjamin Netanyahu: Benjamin Netanyahu is seen.(AP)
Benjamin Netanyahu: Benjamin Netanyahu is seen.(AP)
Reuters |

Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu pledged on Tuesday to balance out religious and secular interests in Israel as he tries to form a new government with nationalist and ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties.

Read more: Russia using Ukrainian missiles from 1990s for attacks: Report

"We will preserve the status quo. Everyone will live in accordance with their own faith. This will not become a nation of religious law. It will be a country in which we tend to all citizens of Israel, without exception," he told parliament.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
benjamin netanyahu
benjamin netanyahu

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out