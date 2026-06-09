'Bibi, you better be careful': Trump warned Netanyahu over strikes on Iran

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stop the strikes on Iran, claiming that he warned one of his staunchest allies that he would otherwise be “on your own very soon”.

The report also quoted an Israeli source who said there were disagreements on the call, but it ended with Benjamin Netanyahu agreeing to stand down if the Iranians didn't attack. (AFP File)

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According to a report by Axios, which cited two Israeli officials, Israel was preparing for the biggest wave of strikes on Iran since April, with dozens of sensitive targets to be attacked on Monday. Trump called Netanyahu and asked him to stop the strikes. Follow LIVE updates here.

"I said, 'Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon,'" Trump told the news outlet.

The report also quoted an Israeli source who said there were disagreements on the call, but it ended with Netanyahu agreeing to stand down if the Iranians didn't attack. After the call, Netanyahu told his senior military commanders to cancel the strikes, the report added.

Israel and Iran stop firing, for now

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{{^usCountry}} Iran and Israel said Monday that hostilities between them had halted, after the two countries exchanged strikes that threatened to reignite the West Asia war. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran and Israel said Monday that hostilities between them had halted, after the two countries exchanged strikes that threatened to reignite the West Asia war. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the "fire on that front is contained" hours after Tehran said it had stopped its military action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the "fire on that front is contained" hours after Tehran said it had stopped its military action. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Tehran launched missiles at Israel on Sunday over Israel's ongoing war against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel then struck back, despite efforts by US President Donald Trump to dissuade Netanyahu. That triggered another round of Iranian missiles, before Tehran announced it would cease fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tehran launched missiles at Israel on Sunday over Israel's ongoing war against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel then struck back, despite efforts by US President Donald Trump to dissuade Netanyahu. That triggered another round of Iranian missiles, before Tehran announced it would cease fire. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Iran has sought to tie its truce with the United States -- in place since April 8 despite repeated attacks by both sides -- to Israel's war against Hezbollah, warning that attacks on Lebanon would force it to act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran has sought to tie its truce with the United States -- in place since April 8 despite repeated attacks by both sides -- to Israel's war against Hezbollah, warning that attacks on Lebanon would force it to act. {{/usCountry}}

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Tehran said on Monday it would attack again if Israel persisted with its strikes in Lebanon, while Netanyahu warned in turn that should Iran "make the mistake of resuming attacks against us, we will respond with full force".

Earlier, Israeli defence minister Israel Katz insisted that the campaign in Lebanon would carry on regardless and said Israel would strike the Hezbollah-dominated southern suburbs of Beirut in retaliation for each attack on northern Israel by the militant group.

The contradiction between the US and Israel

According to the US and Israeli sources quoted by Axios, the recent events regarding the war with Iran were further proof that the strategic interests of Washington and Tel Aviv are diverging every day.

It seems more specifically true for the political interests of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu.

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"Bibi needs the war to continue to stay politically alive in Israel, and Trump needs the war to end to stay politically alive in the US," a US official quoted in the report said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivam Pratap Singh ...Read More Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print. Read Less

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