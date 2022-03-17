Biden aide issues fresh warning to Russia

The US has directly told Russia that it will continue to impose “costs on Moscow” and support Ukraine’s defence of its territorial sovereignty, warned Russia of “consequences” if it used biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine, and asked Moscow to stop bombing Ukrainian cities if it was serious about diplomacy.

In the first high-level contact between the two governments since the invasion began, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who is one of President Joe Biden’s closest aides, spoke to General Nikolay Patrushev, secretary of the Russian security council, who is one of President Vladimir Putin’s closest advisors, on Tuesday.

A White House statement said that Sullivan had reiterated the US’s “firm and clear opposition to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion”.

“Sullivan clearly laid out the United States’ commitment to continue imposing costs on Russia, to support the defence of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and to reinforce Nato’s eastern flank, in continued full coordination with our Allies and partners.”

The statement added that the US NSA had told Patrushev that if Russia was “serious about diplomacy”, then Moscow “should stop attacking Ukrainian cities and towns.”

“Mr Sullivan also warned General Patrushev about the consequences and implications of any possible Russian decision to use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine.”

In the run-up to the invasion, the US cancelled a scheduled meeting between secretary of state Antony J Blinken and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov and a French proposal for a high-level summit meeting between President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin did not get off the ground.

The US said these meetings were contingent on Russia not proceeding with the invasion. The two have maintained contact at the diplomatic level through their embassies in the two capitals, and there is a deconfliction hotline between the two militaries to avert misunderstandings that is tested on a regular basis.

New phase of engagement

But the Sullivan-Patrushev talks represent a new phase of engagement, and come in the backdrop of two parallel developments. On one hand, direct talks between Russia and Ukraine have continued, with both sides indicating that there has been some progress though a resolution has been elusive.

US sending more weapon systems to Ukraine

Hours after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky made an impassioned plea for greater support in an address to the US, President Joe Biden announced military assistance worth $800 million to Ukraine, taking up defence support to Ukraine to over a billion dollars in the past week alone.

The new security package includes 800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems; 2,000 Javelin, 1,000 light anti-armoury weapons, and 6,000 AT-4 anti-armour systems; 100 tactical unmanned aerial systems; 100 grenade launchers, 5,000 rifles, 1,000 pistols, 400 machine guns and 400 shotguns; over 20 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenade launcher and mortar rounds; 25,000 sets of body armour and 25,000 helmets.

Russian president says operation ‘going to plan’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said negotiations were becoming “more realistic”, while Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said proposals now being discussed were “close to an agreement”.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin, also said Russia would achieve its goals in Ukraine and would not submit to what he called a Western attempt to achieve global dominance and dismember Russia. The military operation was “going to plan,” he said in a televised address.

UN court orders Russia to cease hostilities

The UN’s highest court on Wednesday ordered Russia to stop hostilities in Ukraine, granting measures requested by Kyiv although many are sceptical that Russia will comply. Two weeks ago, Ukraine asked the International Court of Justice - also known as the World Court - to intervene, arguing Russia violated the 1948 Genocide Convention by falsely accusing Ukraine of committing genocide and using that as a pretext for the ongoing invasion.

On the ground, the 21st day of the conflict saw more bloodshed. The United States said Russian forces had shot and killed 10 people waiting in line for bread in the city of Chernihiv.

(With inputs from agencies)

