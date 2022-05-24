Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 'Putin trying to erase a culture...': Biden on Ukraine, global food crisis
world news

'Putin trying to erase a culture...': Biden on Ukraine, global food crisis

US President Joe Biden stressed that Washington would stand with its "close domestic partners" to push for a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
US President Joe Biden meets Quad Summit leaders in Tokyo, Japan.(Reuters)
Published on May 24, 2022 08:11 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Edited by Kunal Gaurav

Calling the invasion of Ukraine a “global issue”, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, is trying to “extinguish a culture”. In opening remarks at the Quad Leaders Summit, Biden warned that the global food crisis could worsen if Russia continues blocking Ukraine from exporting its grains.

“Putin is just trying to extinguish a culture. This is more than just a European issue, it's a global issue. Global food crisis may worsen by Russia blocking Ukraine from exporting its grains,” the US president noted.

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida underlined that the Russian invasion of Ukraine “squarely challenges” the principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

Also Read | New Australia PM welcomed at Quad by PM, Biden day after oath. What they said

The leaders of the "Quad" grouping on Tuesday vowed to stand together for a free and open Indo-Pacific at the start of talks. Biden stressed that the US will be a strong, steady and enduring partner in the region.

RELATED STORIES

“We are Indo-Pacific powers. As long as Russia continues the war, we are going to be partners and lead a global response. We stay together for the shared values and vision we have,” he said, adding that the Quad has a lot of work “ahead of us”.

“We have a lot of work to keep this region peaceful and stable, tacking this pandemic and next and addressing the climate crisis,” Biden said.

While India has developed closer ties with the US over the years and is a vital part of the Quad grouping aimed at pushing back against China, its lack of support for US-led sanctions and condemnation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine has frustrated Washington. Unlike the other Quad leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made no mention of the Ukraine invasion in his opening remarks.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
joe biden narendra modi ukraine war russia quadrilateral security dialogue
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP