Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Biden not 'locking down' US amid Covid-19 surge: White House
world news

Biden not 'locking down' US amid Covid-19 surge: White House

Biden, in a speech he is to deliver on Tuesday, will stress the benefits of vaccination against Covid-19, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.
Biden, in a speech he is to deliver on Tuesday, will stress the benefits of vaccination against Covid-19, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.(REUTERS / File Photo)
Published on Dec 21, 2021 02:29 AM IST
AFP |

US President Joe Biden does not plan on "locking the country down" in response to a surge in coronavirus cases, the White House said Monday.

Biden, in a speech he is to deliver on Tuesday, will stress the benefits of vaccination against Covid-19, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said.

"This is not a speech about locking the country down," Psaki told reporters.

"This is a speech outlining and being direct and clear with the American people about the benefits of being vaccinated, the steps we're going to take to increase access and to increase testing."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden white house omicron coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
Covid Cases India
R Madhavan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP