Biden orders to lower US flags at half-mast to honor California shooting victims

Biden orders to lower US flags at half-mast to honor California shooting victims

world news
Published on Jan 23, 2023 07:28 AM IST

President Joe Biden on Sunday ordered all US flags at public buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.

Biden orders to lower US flags at half-mast to honor California shooting victims(AP)
AFP |

Biden directed that flags be lowered until sunset on January 26 "as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, California," a White House statement said.

Topics
joe biden california
