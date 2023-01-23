Biden orders to lower US flags at half-mast to honor California shooting victims

President Joe Biden on Sunday ordered all US flags at public buildings to be flown at half-staff to honor the victims of the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.

Biden directed that flags be lowered until sunset on January 26 "as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on January 21, 2023, in Monterey Park, California," a White House statement said.

