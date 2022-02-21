Biden, Putin agree ‘in principle’ to Ukraine summit on condition of no invasion

US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed “in principle” to a summit over Ukraine, as long as that country holds off on what U.S. officials believe is an imminent assault on Ukraine, the White House has confirmed.

In a statement, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said: “We are always ready for diplomacy. We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.”

The announcement was first made by the office of French President Emmanuel Macron, who assisted in brokering the potential talks between the two leaders. The Elysee Palace stated that Macron had pitched both leaders on a summit over "security and strategic stability in Europe."

"Presidents Biden and Putin have both accepted the principle of such a summit," the statement said, before adding that such a meeting would be impossible if Russia invaded Ukraine as Western nations fear it plans to.

The announcement - released after a volley of phone calls between Macron and leaders on both sides of the Atlantic - comes after a week of heightened tensions spurred by Russia's military buildup up and down the Ukrainian border.

Nerves were further frayed after the Belarusian defence ministry announced that Russia would extend military drills in Belarus that were due to end on Sunday. Satellite images appeared to show new deployments of Russian armor and troops close to Ukraine.

The White House said Biden was canceling a trip to Delaware and remaining in Washington following a two-hour meeting of his National Security Council.

In Kyiv, life outwardly continued as usual for many on a mild winter Sunday, with brunches and church services, ahead of what U.S. President Joe Biden said late last week was an already decided-upon Russian attack.

U.S.-based satellite imagery company Maxar reported multiple new deployments of Russian military units in forests, farms, and industrial areas as little as 15 km (9 miles) from the border with Ukraine - something Maxar said represented a change from what had been seen in recent weeks.

"Until recently, most of the deployments had been seen primarily positioned at or near existing military garrisons and training areas," the company said.

Blinken told CNN "everything we are seeing suggests that this is dead serious," adding the West was equally prepared if Moscow invades.

"Until the tanks are actually rolling, and the planes are flying, we will use every opportunity and every minute we have to see if diplomacy can still dissuade President Putin from carrying this forward."

