Biden says US has offered North Korea Covid vaccines but 'got no response'

US President Joe Biden said Saturday that America had offered North Korea Covid vaccines but "got no response" despite a spiralling epidemic in the isolated country.

"We've offered vaccines, not only to North Korea but to China as well and we're prepared to do that immediately," he said at a press conference in Seoul.

"We've got no response," he added.