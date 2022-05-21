Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Biden says US has offered North Korea Covid vaccines but 'got no response'
world news

Biden says US has offered North Korea Covid vaccines but 'got no response'

"We've offered vaccines, not only to North Korea but to China as well and we're prepared to do that immediately," the US president said at a press conference in Seoul.
US President Joe Biden.(Reuter file photo)
Published on May 21, 2022 01:31 PM IST
AFP |

US President Joe Biden said Saturday that America had offered North Korea Covid vaccines but "got no response" despite a spiralling epidemic in the isolated country.

READ MORE: North Korea sees 219K new 'fever' cases, US offers help: 10 global Covid updates

"We've offered vaccines, not only to North Korea but to China as well and we're prepared to do that immediately," he said at a press conference in Seoul.

"We've got no response," he added.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden north korea covid-19
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP