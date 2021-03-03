Home / World News / Biden signs off on tighter eligibility for $1,400 stimulus checks
world news

Biden signs off on tighter eligibility for $1,400 stimulus checks

Democratic Senators including Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire had advocated tighter targeting of help.
Posted by Kunal Gaurav | Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:22 PM IST
US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., US.(Bloomberg)

President Joe Biden has agreed to moderate Democrats’ demands to narrow eligibility for the $1,400 stimulus payments included in the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill, according to a Democratic aide.

Individuals earning over $80,000 now won’t qualify for the payments, compared with a $100,000 cap in the previously drafted legislation, the aide said on condition of anonymity. The ceiling for couples will now be $160,000 against $200,000 before.

Democratic Senators including Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire had advocated tighter targeting of help to the neediest in the giant Covid-19 assistance package. Their votes will be critical in passing the legislation given the Senate’s 50-50 partisan split and united Republican opposition to Biden’s bill.

A separate push by moderates to trim the $400-a-week supplemental unemployment benefits in the bill that the House passed last week to $300 won’t be included in what is initially brought to the Senate floor, according to the aide. The Senate’s so-called managers’ amendment to the House bill is expected to keep the House’s figure, which is a $100-a-week increase from the current level through August.

The White House declined to comment.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

US Police uncover ‘possible plot’ by militia to breach Capitol on March 4

Ex-PM Gilani's party defeats Pak PM Imran Khan's candidate in senate polls

Pak should be on FATF ‘black list’ for role in Afghanistan: Canadian think tank

ICC probes alleged war crimes in Palestinian territories

Senate Timeline

For the stimulus checks, phasing out of the $1,400 payments starts at $75,000 per individual and $150,000 for couples, the same as set in the House bill, the aide said.

“I think we could drop it below the $200,000 and still provide help to households that still need it,” Shaheen said earlier this week in arguing for changes to the stimulus-check eligibility.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether all Senate Democrats have accepted the compromise, although discussions had continued about it into last night. The language Biden approved gives both the moderate and progressive wings of the Senate Democratic caucus one item they wanted in the final negotiations.

Biden met with nine moderate Democrats at the White House earlier this week as he sought their support in enacting his first signature piece of legislation.

The House version of the aid bill must be tweaked, as some of its elements were found to violate congressional rules; among senators’ tasks is removing the minimum-wage hike and slightly trimming the overall cost.

Senate Democrats will proceed with debate on the package once the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office and the Joint Committee on Taxation affirm that the managers’ amendment to the House bill qualifies for protections against a filibuster, said a Senate Democratic aide.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden united states
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP