Biden team revokes Trump’s Iran snapback at UN security council
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:49 AM IST
The Biden administration has walked back a Trump administration announcement that it had snapped United Nations sanctions on Iran back into place, according to a letter sent to the UN Security Council seen by Bloomberg News.
“The United States of America hereby withdraws its letters to the Security Council” calling for the reinstatement of UN sanctions due to Iran’s non-compliance, wrote Richard Mills, acting Representative of the United States to the United Nations.