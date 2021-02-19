Home / World News / Biden team revokes Trump’s Iran snapback at UN security council
Biden team revokes Trump’s Iran snapback at UN security council

“The United States of America hereby withdraws its letters to the Security Council” calling for the reinstatement of UN sanctions due to Iran’s non-compliance, wrote Richard Mills, acting Representative of the United States to the United Nations.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:49 AM IST
The Biden administration has walked back a Trump administration announcement that it had snapped United Nations sanctions on Iran back into place, according to a letter sent to the UN Security Council seen by Bloomberg News.

