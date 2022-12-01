Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Biden to greet Prince William and Kate during Boston trip on Friday: White House

world news
Published on Dec 01, 2022 03:20 AM IST

Biden is scheduled to visit Boston for a Democratic Party fundraising event, while the British royals are coincidentally visiting the city for a charity event.

AFP |

President Joe Biden will meet on Friday with Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate during a visit to Boston, the White House announced Wednesday.

"The president intends to greet the prince and princess of Wales when he is in Boston. We are still finalizing and working out the details," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

Biden is scheduled to visit Boston for a Democratic Party fundraising event, while the British royals are coincidentally visiting the city for a charity event. It was not clear where the US president would see the royal couple.

The UK royals arrived Wednesday in the Massachusetts capital where they will attend the 2022 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, a contest for finding solutions to help reverse environmental damage.

Topics
joe biden prince william
