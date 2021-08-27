Biden told another terrorist attack likely in Kabul: White House

US President Joe Biden was told by his national security advisers on Friday that another terrorist attack is likely in Kabul and the next few days of this mission to evacuate American and allied personnel and Afghan partners “will be the most dangerous period to date”.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said that the American president was advised of the threat at a situation room briefing with his national security team and military commanders and diplomats in the field, who assured him that maximum force protection measures are being taken at the Kabul airport.

The commanders also briefed the US president on the operational plans to develop Islamic State-Khorasan targets.

They told the president the “next few days of this mission will be the most dangerous period to date”.

Biden reaffirmed to the commanders “his approval of all authorities they need to conduct the operation and protect our troops, and all reported back that they have the resources they believe they need to do so effectively”.

US military has warned of more attacks in the future. “We’ve been talking about this several days. We saw it actually manifests itself here in last few hours, with an actual attack,” said General Kenneth F McKenzie Jr, commander of the US Central Command said on Thursday.

He had added: “We believe that is their desire to continue those attacks. And we expect those attacks to continue.”

Continued cooperation with the Taliban remained one of the key elements of US strategy to prevent them. The general said the US is “reaching out to the Taliban”.

The US has been coordinating with the Taliban for some days now as the evacuation of US personnel and allies and partners continues towards the August 31 deadline.

The general said the US is making “sure they know what we expect them to do to protect us. And, we will continue to coordinate with them as they go forward,”