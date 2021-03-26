Home / World News / Biden vows to restore alliances on a cooperative joint policy with Russia, China
world news

Biden vows to restore alliances on a cooperative joint policy with Russia, China

The White House said Biden noted the need for continued US-EU engagement on Turkey, the South Caucasus, Eastern Europe, and the Western Balkans.
ANI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 12:08 PM IST
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.(Reuters)

US President Joe Biden has taken part in an online summit of the European Council, during which he expressed Washington's wish to cooperate on the joint foreign political course toward Russia and China.

"He [Biden] called for close cooperation on common challenges, including combating Covid-19, tackling the threat of climate change, deepening our economic ties, and ensuring that democracies rather than autocracies set the rules of the road. The President also expressed his desire to work together on shared foreign policy interests, including China and Russia. In addition, he noted the need for continued US-EU engagement on Turkey, the South Caucasus, Eastern Europe, and the Western Balkans," the White House said in a statement on late Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden us-china ties
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 12th Result Today
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP