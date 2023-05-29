‘Biden’s not gonna…’: Fox’s Rachel Campos-Duffy makes huge claim about Michelle Obama on 2024 presidential election

Rachel Campos-Duffy has been called out for her predictions regarding Michelle Obama's interest in running for 2024 presidential election. Former first lady Michelle Obama(REUTERS)

On Friday’s episode of “The Five, Campos-Duffy had claimed that Michelle will plunge herself as a Democratic Party candidate to take on Republican frontrunner and former USA President Donald Trump.

“Well, I’ve been saying for a long time, I think that Biden’s not gonna make it to the end and that Michelle Obama will be brought in,” said Campos-Duffy.

“After all, the Obamas are pretty much running this administration,” she added.

Co-host Jessica Tarlov called out Campos-Duffy and said that Michelle wouldn't be taking part in the presidential race as a candidate.

“Michelle Obama is not running for anything,” said Tarlov in response to Campos-Duffy's claims.

“Just wait, just wait,” reacted Campos-Duffy.

Notably in 2020, current USA President Joe Biden had said that he would eagerly have Michelle running for Vice-President alongside him.

In the past, Michelle has cleared that she won't ever take part in the presidential race.

“You don’t have to be president of the United States to do wonderful, marvelous things,” Michelle said in 2016.

“It’s all well and good until you start running, and then the knives come out. Politics is tough, and it’s hard on a family. ... I wouldn’t ask my children to do this again because, when you run for higher office, it’s not just you, it’s your whole family,” said Michelle in 2017.