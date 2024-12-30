Biggest aviation accidents of 2024: From South Korea to Azerbaijan

As the year came to an end, one of the deadliest plane crashes of the year took place on Sunday, with a Jeju Air plane crashing at Muan international airport in South Korea. The plane crash in South Korea led to 179 fatalities out of 181 passengers on the flight. (AFP)

The plane crash led to 179 out of 181 passengers losing their lives. It was the country's worst plane crash since 1997.

Here are some of the biggest aviation disasters that occurred worldwide in 2024:

Brazil

Voepass flight 2283 crashed in Vinhedo, Sao Paulo state on August 9, after the plane stalled and descended from alleged ice build up in the engine, reported CNN. All 62 people on the flight died in the worst plane crash in the country since 2007.

Also Read: South Korea to inspect all Boeing 737-800 aircraft after fatal crash kills 179 people

In December 2024, 10 people on board a private plane died after the aircraft crashed into the city of Gramado. 17 people on ground were also injured.

Azerbaijan Airlines crash

An Azerbaijan Airlines flight on its way from capital city Baku to Grozny in Russia, crashed near Aktau, Kazakhstan on December 25, 2024. 38 people died out of 67 passengers died.

Also Read: Azerbaijan claims Russia ‘vowed’ to punish those responsible for plane crash that killed 38

The plane was reportedly shot at and an investigation is ongoing by Russian authorities. President Aliyev has asked Russia to punish those responsible for the tragic crash.

Thailand

A plane carrying nine people crashed near Bangkok, Thailand, on August 23. All passengers on board, including two Thai pilots, five Chinese nationals and two Thai passengers died according to CNN.

Also Read: 'Bird strike! go-around': What happened minutes before South Korea's Jeju Air plane crashed

Canada

On January 23, six people died when a plane carrying workers crashed near Fort Smith, Canada, reported CNN. Only one passenger survived.

On December 29, an Air Canada flight had an issue with its landing gear while descending towards Halifax airport in the Nova Scotia province and caught fire. All 73 passengers were safe.

Japan

A Japan Airlines (JAL) plane collided with a smaller Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport on January 2, 2024. All 379 people escaped the burning flight, but five of the six crew members on the smaller aircraft died.