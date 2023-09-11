Blast aimed at security forces rocks Pakistan's Peshawar; 1 dead, 8 injured

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Sep 11, 2023 02:02 PM IST

According to top official, there was no prior threat of any attack. Probe underway by bomb squad.

One paramilitary personnel died and eight, including two civilians, injured in a blast in Pakistan near Peshawar. The top police official confirmed that a vehicle carrying the paramilitary officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa division was attacked while it was headed towards Peshawar.

Screengrab of a video clip showing aftermath of the blast.(Twitter)

According to the official, the blast was carried out using an improvised explosive device (IED). However, there was ‘no prior threat’. The bomb disposal squad is carrying out the investigation to determine the nature of the blast.

Visuals from the location show the aftermath of the incident. The blast completely damaged the vehicle. Security forces and civilian could be seen present at the spot.

The explosion took place days after nine security personnel were killed and 17 others were injured in a suicide bombing incident in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A rather tragic incident also took place in Khar region of the same province on July 30. A blast triggered by a suicide bomber at a political party meeting killed at least 54 people and injured 100 others.

