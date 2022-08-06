Blast hits Afghan capital Kabul, many feared injured

A bomb blast hit Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Saturday and many people were feared injured, witnesses said.

The blast hit a busy shopping street in the western part of the city where members of the Shi'ite Muslim community regularly meet.

Video footage posted online showed ambulances rushing to the scene which is also near bus stations.

No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which came ahead of Ashura, a commemoration of the martyrdom of Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, which is marked mainly by Shi'ite Muslims.

On Friday, at least eight people were killed and 18 injured in a blast in Kabul carried out by the Islamic State militant group.

