Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Death toll rises to 32 in Kandahar mosque blasts in Afghanistan
world news

Death toll rises to 32 in Kandahar mosque blasts in Afghanistan

The blast at the mosque in the centre of the town occurred during Friday prayers, the busiest congregation of the week.
People view the damage inside of a mosque following a bombing in Kunduz, province northern Afghanistan, on Friday, October. 8, 2021(AP)
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 04:28 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

A week after the deadly suicide attack in a Shiite mosque in Afghanistan's Kunduz city, multiple explosions hit a mosque in Kandahar city during the Friday prayers, reported new agencies.

A hospital spokesperson told news agency AFP that at least 32 people were killed and 53 wounded in the explosions at the Shiite mosque.

"Thirty-two bodies and 53 wounded people have been brought to our hospital so far," AFP quoted the medic in the southern city's central hospital as saying.

Heavy casualties are feared as the blasts occurred during the busiest congregation of the week at the Imam Bargah mosque in Kandahar.

Videos and images posted by local journalists on social media showed dead bodies and critically injured people lying on the floor of the Shiite mosque.

Earlier, a Taliban spokesperson for the interior ministry said that authorities are collecting details on the explosion, reported Reuters. 

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack but the Islamic State has been targeting the minority Shiite Muslims in the Sunni-dominated nation.

RELATED STORIES

The Taliban had assured the safety and security of all communities ahead of the final withdrawal of US and Nato troops from Afghanistan. But the local affiliate of ISIS, known as Islamic State Khorasan, have stepped up attacks after the Taliban's takeover. ISIS-K, also the sworn enemy of the Taliban, killed dozens of civilians and 13 US soldiers outside the Kabul airport in August.

(This is a developing story…more details awaited)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan kandahar
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UK offers visas to foreign butchers after farms forced to kill 6,000 pigs

Covid-19 in UK: At least 43,000 might have received false negative test results

US-hosted, India-led summit identifies ransomware as major cybersecurity threat

Biden administration plans to reinstate 'Remain in Mexico' policy in November
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP