Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Blast in Afghanistan's Aybak city kills at least 15, wounds 27: Report

Blast in Afghanistan's Aybak city kills at least 15, wounds 27: Report

world news
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 04:42 PM IST

Afghanistan: The explosion ocurred in Aybak city in the center of Afghanistan's Samangan province.

Afghanistan: Taliban fighters stand guard as they block a road near Kabul.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

At least 15 people were killed and 27 others injured in an explosion in Aybak city in the center of Afghanistan's Samangan province on Wednesday, local television channel Tolonews reported.

A Taliban official said that at least 10 students were killed as the bomb blast hit a religious school in northern Afghanistan.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said several others were wounded in the blast in Aybak, capital of the northern Samangan province.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
afghanistan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP