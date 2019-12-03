e-paper
Smoke grenade blast in centre of Indonesian capital Jakarta injures 2: Police

Two military personnel were injured in the explosion, police said.

world Updated: Dec 03, 2019 08:32 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Jakarta
Armed police officers stand guard following a blast at National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 3, 2019.
Armed police officers stand guard following a blast at National Monument (Monas) complex in Jakarta, Indonesia, December 3, 2019. (REUTERS)
         

A blast in the centre of Indonesia’s capital that injured two military personnel was caused by a smoke grenade, police said Tuesday, ruling out an attack.

“We’re now investigating why the smoke grenade was there,” Jakarta police chief Gatot Edy told reporters, adding that the two injured had been rushed to hospital.

“One of them was wounded on the hand and the other was injured on the leg,” he added.

Responding to questions, Gatot said there was no indication of an attack.

