Blast rocks Afghanistan's capital Kabul
Published on Sep 23, 2022 03:43 PM IST
Afghanistan Kabul Explosion: TOLOnews reported that the blast rocked the Afghan capital when the worshipers were leaving the mosque adding that the number of casualties is not known so far.
An explosion was heard in Wazir Akbar Khan Area in Afghanistan' capital, Reuters reported as confirmed by interior ministry spokesperson Bismulah Habib. The blast was heard near an area of the capital once home to the city's 'green zone', where many foreign embassies and NATO were based. It is now controlled by the ruling Taliban.
Several deadly blasts have taken place at mosques during Friday prayers in recent months, some of which have been claimed by Islamic State.
