Blast rocks Afghanistan's capital Kabul

An explosion was heard in Wazir Akbar Khan Area in Afghanistan' capital, Reuters reported as confirmed by interior ministry spokesperson Bismulah Habib. The blast was heard near an area of the capital once home to the city's 'green zone', where many foreign embassies and NATO were based. It is now controlled by the ruling Taliban.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

TOLOnews reported that the blast rocked the Afghan capital when the worshipers were leaving the mosque adding that the number of casualties is not known so far.

Several deadly blasts have taken place at mosques during Friday prayers in recent months, some of which have been claimed by Islamic State.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mallika Soni When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail