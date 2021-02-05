Blinken to discuss Covid-19, Iran, Russia, China and Myanmar in E3 meeting: US official
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss Iran and other issues including Russia and China in a Friday meeting with his British, French and German counterparts, a US official said.
"During his session today with the E3, the Secretary will have an opportunity to discuss with some of his closest counterparts a number of shared challenges, including Covid, Iran, Russia, China, Burma, and climate," the official said.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Blinken could be holding the meeting as early as Friday. The high-level conversation would be the latest step by US President Joe Biden’s administration to seek a way to revive 2015 Iran nuclear deal abandoned by former US President Donald Trump in 2018.
Trump, in leaving the deal, restored the US sanctions the agreement had removed and placed more on Iran.
Iran has long denied any intent to develop nuclear arms.
Biden, who took office last month, has said that if Tehran returned to strict compliance with the 2015 pact, Washington would follow suit and use that as a springboard to a broader agreement that might restrict Iran's missile development and regional activities.
Tehran has insisted that Washington ease sanctions before it resumed compliance, but Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif hinted on Monday at a way to resolve the impasse over who goes first by saying the steps could be synchronized.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
List of countries worst hit in aviation by Covid, India 3rd in domestic traffic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Suu Kyi ally says no betrayal in taking Myanmar junta job
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
H-1B visas: US postpones selection process changes, rescinds speciality criteria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blinken to discuss Covid-19, Iran, Russia, China and Myanmar in E3 meeting
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China releases space probe's first image of Mars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pentagon will deploy troops to assist Covid-19 vaccine drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Canada loses 213,000 jobs, unemployment rate jumps to 9.4%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US transportation mask rule violation to attract penalty of up to $1,500
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia expels German, Swedish and Polish diplomats over Navalny protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US trade deficit rises to 12-year high $679 billion
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistani Taliban reunified splinter groups in Afghanistan, poses threat: UN
- The report, released this week, also highlighted the Islamic State's activities in cyberspace in South Asia, including the publishing of Voice of Hind, an online magazine in English, and efforts by the group’s members in the Maldives and Sri Lanka.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US employers add just 49,000 jobs as unemployment rate falls to 6.3%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate change may have had 'key role' in coronavirus pandemic: Study
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Not a word on Uighur’: Experts question silence of celebrities on China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vatican urges UN Security Council meeting on Covid-19 vaccine access
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox