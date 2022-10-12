Blood stock shortage hits UK; non-urgent surgeries put on hold

Non-urgent operations in several UK hospitals face the prospect of being postponed as Britain's health officials on Wednesday warned of critically low stock of donated blood. The National Health Services (NHS) in the UK have also sounded an ‘amber alert’ to ensure blood reaches patients most in need. The ‘amber alert’ will last for an initial four weeks to allow stocks to be replenished, particularly of the most common O-type blood, news agency AFP reported. Meanwhile, the hospitals have been asked to put plans in place to protect blood stocks amid the grave crisis.

This recent health crisis comes as Britain’s economy is already on the brink of recession after unexpectedly shrinking by 0.3 per cent in August, Reuters reported. The blood shortage seems to be adding to the pile of obstacles that UK’s prime minister Liz Truss - who took charge last month - has to overcome.

No impact on urgent surgeries

The officials have stated that hospitals will continue to carry out urgent, emergency or trauma surgery. Surgeries for cancer as well as transplants will also stay unaffected. Further, priority will be given to patients who need blood the most, such as for transfusions for people with long-term conditions, NHSBT said as per local media outlets.

Officials urge donors to step up

The health officials in the country are now making an urgent call for more blood donors to fight this shortage ."If you are O Positive or O Negative in particular, please make an appointment to give blood as soon as you can. If you already have an appointment, please keep it," the interim Chief Executive Officer of the NHS told BBC News.

It must be noted that blood can only be stored for 35 days, which means there is a constant need for donations, and specific blood types.

(With inputs from news agencies)

