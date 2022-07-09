Body of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe returns to Tokyo

The body of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was returned to Tokyo on Saturday, a day after he was assassinated by a former soldier. He was attacked in the city of Nara in western Japan. Following the attack he was rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed after massive blood loss due to his injuries.

Police arrested the attacker, a former member of Japan's navy, at the scene. According to an AFP report, the 41-year old has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami. The police on Friday said he had confessed to the crime, motivated by a belief Abe had links with an unspecified organisation.

Abe was delivering a speech in Nara ahead of Sunday's upper house elections when he was shot, and campaigning resumed Saturday.

Shinzo Abe was the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history – from December 2012 to September 2020. He also served as PM between 2006 and 2007.

His assassination has sent shockwaves around Japan and the world, with his supporters condeming the attack and global leaders expressing their outrage and grief.

Prime minister Fumio Kishida described the killing as a "barbaric act" that was "unforgivable". Kishida also said that he was "lost for words".

He is expected to visit Abe's Tokyo residence on Saturday to pay his respects.US president Joe Biden also mourned Abe's death saying he was "stunned, outraged and deeply saddened."

The US president ordered flags on government buildings to fly at half-mast. Australia announced that the Sydney Opera House would be lit up on Sunday in tribute to Abe.

In India too national flags are flying at half-mast today in mourning.

(With agency inputs)

