Bolivia’s Oruro carnival a big covid casuality
This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, the Bolivian government and local authorities announced the suspension of the this festival, one of Unesco’s Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.
AFP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 11, 2021 04:58 AM IST
A party like no other, Oruro Carnival is Bolivia’s most sought after tourist attraction, drawing crowds of up to 400,000 people annually.
But this year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, the Bolivian government and local authorities announced the suspension of the this festival, one of Unesco’s Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.
With a history that dates back to the 8th century, it is the undoubtedly counted among Bolivia’s popular cultural extravaganzas.