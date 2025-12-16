Bondi Beach shooters used Beretta BRX1 rifle? What we know about weapons in deadly attack

Online speculation about the firearm used by one of the Bondi Beach attackers has focused on a rare category of rifle. Several users on X claim that footage shows a straight-pull bolt-action weapon, possibly a Beretta BRX1. A police officer keeps watch near flowers laid in memory of the victims of a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney.(AFP)

In a post dated December 15, one X user shared an image of one of the shooters and wrote that the weapon appeared to be a straight-pull bolt-action rifle, adding that “a close look identifies it as a Beretta BRX1.” The user said they initially considered a Blaser R8, a visually similar rifle, but pointed to a red marking on the receiver as a distinguishing feature.

Another user asserted more definitively that the firearm was “without a shadow of doubt the Beretta BRX1.” A third post outlined technical specifications of the BRX1, describing it as a modern straight-pull hunting rifle designed for rapid follow-up shots.

Sky News cited firearms expert Jonathan Ferguson as saying the younger attacker was firing a Beretta BRX-1 straight-pull hunting rifle, while the older attacker used a Stoeger M3000 semi-automatic shotgun. However, authorities have not publicly confirmed the specific make or model of the rifle.

Note: As of now, no police statement has formally identified the weapon used, and the claims circulating online remain unverified.

Attack declared terrorism; suspects not officially named

The shooting took place on Sunday evening as per local time, during a Hanukkah celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach, killing 15 people, including a child, and injuring at least 42 others, according to AFP.

Police said the event was attended by about 1,000 people.

Authorities have described the attack as an act of terrorism but have not officially named the two shooters. One attacker was killed in a shootout with police at the scene, while the other, his 24-year-old son, remains in hospital in critical condition under police guard, AFP reported.

Australian media identified the pair as Sajid Akram, 50, and his son Naveed Akram. Police have said the attackers used “long arms to fire into crowds of people” and do not believe others were involved.

Separately, AFP reported that a Sydney man said he received death threats after his photograph was wrongly circulated online identifying him as the Bondi Beach gunman.