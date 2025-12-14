Bondi Beach shooting survivor says cops ‘froze’ during terror attack

At least 11 people were killed, including a 12-year-old, and 29 others were injured when two terrorists opened fire during a Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach in Sydney on Sunday. More than 2,000 were in attendance at the celebration marking the first day of the Jewish festival of lights. One of the survivors told reporters that the authorities “froze” during the 20-minute rampage, per New York Post. Police officers walk on the street following a shooting incident at Bondi Beach, in Sydney, Australia, December 14, 2025(via REUTERS)

Bondi Beach survior recalls how police ‘froze’ during mass shooting that killed 11

Eyewitness Shmulik Scuri, who was present at the Chanukah by the Sea 2025 celebration, told reporters that the two suspects began shooting from a nearby bridge. “For 20 minutes. They shoot, shoot. Change magazines. And just shoot,” he said. “Twenty minutes, there was four policemen there. Nobody give fire back. Nothing. Like they froze,” he went on, adding, “I don’t understand why.”

Scuri explained that the terrorists were targeting everyone: “Jews. Men, old, kids, everyone! It doesn’t matter.” The witness recalled that one of the gunmen was freely reloading a rifle and a handgun while shooting without any intervention. Only after a good Samaritan, who has been identified as Ahmed al Ahmed, tackled and disarmed one of the terrorists, the police appeared to return fire.

Citing Australian media, Al-Jazeera reported that Ahmed al Ahmed sustained two gunshot wounds and is currently undergoing surgery for his injuries this evening. He is a 43-year-old local fruit seller. Meanwhile, the first victim identified in the deadly attack is British-born Rabbi Eli Schlanger, 40. One of the gunmen was also killed at the scene, and the other was taken into custody in critical condition.