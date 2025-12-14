What happened at Brooklyn? Six teens shot after Sweet 16 party at NYC catering hall, 2 gunmen still at large

Six teenagers were shot and injured following a Sweet 16 celebration in a catering hall late Saturday night in Brooklyn, CBS News reported, citing New York City police. The incident occurred at approximately 1 am on Sunday, roughly 20 minutes after the conclusion of the birthday party, at a venue located in the Cypress Hills area, officials said. Brooklyn mass shooting: Six teenagers were injured in a tragic shooting incident after Sweet 16 party.(Bloomberg)

Police arrived at Burbuja Events located at 2929 Atlantic Avenue in Cypress Hills following a 911 call shortly after 1:15 a.m., where they discovered the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to police reports.

Brooklyn mass shooting: What we know about victims

Authorities stated that two females aged 15, one male aged 15, two males aged 16, and one male aged 17 were all shot and subsequently transported to the hospital, where they are in stable condition.

Four of the victims were transported to Brookdale Hospital, while the remaining two were taken to Kings County.

Brooklyn mass shooting: 2 male suspects on the loose

Law enforcement said that they are searching for two male suspects who were observed fleeing the scene while wearing masks and dark clothing.

Meanwhile, Burbuja Events management, which conducted the event, said that no gunshots were fired inside the venue.

“Our management team is full cooperating with authorities and remains in active communication with the NYPD 75th Precinct and Brooklyn North Night Watch regarding this ongoing investigation. We extend our deepest sympathies to those affected by this incident and hope for the swift recovery and safety of all involved,” it stated in a statement, as per CBS News.