Brown University shooting: Person of interest in custody, shelter in place order lifted

A person of interest was arrested overnight in relation to the deadly shooting at Brown University at a hotel on Center of New England Boulevard, stated Kristy DosReis, a representative of the Providence Police Department. Brown University shooting: This video grab from a CCTV footage released by the Providence Police Department shows the suspect walking along a road near the campus in Providence on December 13, 2025. (AFP)

The apprehended individual was identified following a tip provided to law enforcement, according to a source familiar with the investigation who spoke to ABC News. A federal source informed ABC News that the person is currently referred to as a person of interest, but expressed confidence that they are pursuing the correct leads.

Brown University shooting: Is person taken into custody a student?

Sources acquainted with the matter told ABC News that the individual in custody is not a student at the university.

“The people of Providence can breathe a little easier this morning,” Providence Mayor Brett Smiley said in a press conference.

The arrest came after a fatal mass shooting at the school's East Side campus on Saturday. In a statement, university president Christina H. Paxson said that the day was marred by “devastating gun violence,” with two students losing their lives and nine others being sent to local hospitals with injuries.

“Our hearts go out to them. This is a day of tremendous sorrow,” Paxson stated. “No parent or family member should ever have to endure a day like this.”

Brown University shooting: Shelter in place order removed

A shelter-in-place order that was enforced from Saturday night into Sunday has been lifted for the entire Brown campus, stated a notification from the university.

“However, police activity continues in areas that are still considered an active crime scene,” the varsity said. “Be advised that access to these areas of campus continues to be limited.”

Access to locations within the police cordon remains limited, including the university's Minden Hall and adjacent apartment complexes.

“Community members who leave those buildings will be unable to return,” the alert added.