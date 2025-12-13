Was Sherrone Moore ‘suicidal’? All we know about his mental health status and ‘strange’ behaviour

Michigan terminated football coach Sherrone Moore's contract after two seasons due to an “inappropriate relationship with a staff member.” Following this, it was disclosed that he is in custody as a suspect in an alleged assault. He was later released on a $250k bond and few conditions after his appearance in a court on Friday, as per Fox News. Sherrone Moore's contract with Michigan was terminated due to an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.(Getty Images via AFP)

In a statement made on Wednesday, Michigan athletic director Warde Manue confirmed that Moore had been “terminated for cause, effective immediately.”

“U-M head football coach Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” Michigan statement read. “Following a University investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of university policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.

Is Sherrone Moore suffering from mental health issues?

During "SportsCenter" this Wednesday, ESPN insider Pete Thamel mentioned that Moore was “acting strangely” even before his dismissal.

“There had been a lot of uneasiness on the Michigan staff, sources had told me Sherrone Moore had been acting strange, berating assistant coaches, not acting in a normal way,” Thamel stated, The SPUN reported.

Meanwhile, Nicole Auerbach of NBC Sports stated that Michigan knew about Moore's mental health issues before firing him.

“Michigan had been alerted prior to Wednesday that Sherrone Moore was dealing with mental health issues yet Warde Manuel fired him alone with no HR rep and no security present,” Auerbach stated.

Manuel, the Athletic Director of the University of Michigan, was made aware of the mental health challenges faced by Moore, only a few days prior to Moore's dismissal, according to a source acquainted with the matter who spoke to CBS News Detroit's Rachel Hopmayer.

Was Sherrone Moore suicidal?

Before his arrest, police received a 911 call. According to CBS News Detroit, dispatcher said: “The caller told her there's a male at the location in the house attacking her, and states he's been stalking her for months.”

The dispatcher stated that the caller informed them that Moore had displayed a knife prior to discarding the weapon and fleeing the scene.

“It’s gonna be at the Well Church, 211 Willis Road … suicidal … driving a black Chevy Tahoe blacked out,” the Washtenaw County police dispatcher was recorded stating shortly thereafter.

He allegedly broke into the house of his assistant Paige Shiver. Under Moore's administration, Shiver experienced a salary increase from $58,025 in 2024 to $90,000, despite no noticeable alteration in her job title, as per publicly accessible data on college employee salaries, NY POST reported.

Later, John Bacon, a University of Michigan instructor, said that Moore is presently in protective custody, “surrounded by mental health professionals.”