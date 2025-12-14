Brown University shooting: First detail on suspect out as 2 students killed, 9 injured

The suspected gunman of Brown University shooting in Rhode Island is a male clad in black, stated Providence Deputy Chief of Police Tim O’Hara during a press briefing. Brown University shooting: Law enforcement officials gather near Brown University in Providence, R.I., on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, during the investigation of a shooting. AP/PTI(AP12_14_2025_000080B)(AP)

“We’re utilizing every resource possible to find this suspect,” he remarked. “Please do not come to the area.”

There was no engagement between the suspect and law enforcement as the suspect escaped the scene on foot. While it is unclear how the suspect gained entry into the Brown University building, he exited through the Hope Street side, according to O’Hara.

As of now, police do not possess an image of the suspect. However, a video of the gunman believed to be a suspect in his 30s walking down Hope Street was released.

Also Read: Brown University shooting update: Cops still working to evacuate people; check out map of perimeter under lockdown

Brown University shooting: Manhunt launched to arrest shooting suspect

Police have launched a manhunt to nab the suspect of Brown University shooting, which resulted in the deaths of two persons and left nine others injured, eight of whom are in critical condition.

Following the shooting, a shelter-in-place directive was implemented early Sunday on the campus of the esteemed Ivy League institution and in the adjacent neighborhoods of Providence, while law enforcement agencies conducted a search for the suspect.

O’Hara further stated that the assailant may have been wearing a mask, but officials remain uncertain.

Trump reacts to Brown University shooting

President Donald Trump informed reporters at the White House that he had received a briefing regarding the “terrible” circumstances.

“All we can do right now is pray for the victims and for those that were very badly hurt,” the POTUS said.

He issued a retraction on his social media platform, Truth Social, following an incorrect post claiming that a suspect had been apprehended, which mirrored a similar erroneous assertion made by the university in the early hours following the attack.

There will be an increased presence of law enforcement throughout the town on Sunday, as per Providence Mayor Brett Smiley. He further mentioned that he “does not recommend” residents to cancel their weekend activities while the search for the suspect continues.