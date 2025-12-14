Brown University shooting update: Cops still working to evacuate people; check out map of perimeter under lockdown

In the aftermath of a deadly shooting, people inside residential buildings within a cordoned-off perimeter on Brown University’s campus have been advised to remain sheltered in place until authorities escort them to a safe location, according to an alert on the university’s website at 11:06 pm. The university also shared a map of the perimeter under lockdown. Police officers remain on the scene of a shooting that killed two and wounded at least eight at Brown University on December 13, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island. Students remain locked in their dorms as police search for the suspect. Libby O'Neill/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Libby O'Neill / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Map of perimeter under lockdown (Brown University)

“Police will enter all administrative (non-residential) buildings within the perimeter marked by the red boxes on the map to escort all individuals to safe locations outside of the perimeter,” the alert read.

It added, “For all locations (inside and outside the perimeter), the shelter in place remains ongoing — unless escorted by a law enforcement officer, this means ensuring no movement across or near campus.”

Law enforcement officers were still working to evacuate people from administrative buildings as of 2 am.

Brown University president Christina Paxson shares update

Christina Paxson, president of Brown University, said in a statement, “As we have moved into the early-morning hours, Brown remains under a shelter-in-place order, and I know that many members of our community have questions about what this means for them. I am writing to provide information, while recognizing that this still remains a fluid situation. I encourage all members of our community to continue watching RAVE alerts and the Brown.edu website for updates about this ongoing emergency.”

She added, “While the shelter in place order remains in effect, students who are in residence halls should remain there. Sheltering in place at this stage means staying indoors. Students in off-campus residences are advised to remain there until the lockdown is lifted. Students who were in Barus & Holley or in other academic and administrative buildings within the perimeter established by police as part of the active police scene have been and continue to be evacuated by RIPTA buses provided by the City of Providence and Brown shuttles to our Olney-Margolies Athletic Center (OMAC). Students in OMAC are receiving specific instructions from staff on-site about remaining on-site or leaving the area, depending on whether their destination is within or outside the perimeter established by police.”

Providence Police said that the campus must remain on lockdown, and it remains an active police scene. Paxson added there will be no scheduled exams Sunday, December 15.