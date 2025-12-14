Brown University tragedy: Are Buffalo Bills players safe inside Rhode Island hotel near shooting site? What we know

All Buffalo Bills players and staff were reported safe inside their Rhode Island hotel in the aftermath of a deadly shooting at Brown University's Providence campus that left two people dead and many injured on Saturday, December 13. The hotel is located less than two miles from Brown University. PROVIDENCE, RHODE ISLAND - DECEMBER 13: Police officers remain on the scene of a shooting that killed two and wounded at least eight at Brown University on December 13, 2025 in Providence, Rhode Island. Students remain locked in their dorms as police search for the suspect. Libby O'Neill/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Libby O'Neill / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

The Bills are scheduled to play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium at 1 pm on Sunday, December 15. They were at a downtown Providence hotel when the shooting took place just after 4 pm, the Athletic reported. Team players, coaches and staff remain inside the hotel following the shooting.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have released a statement in solidarity with the Ivy League school following the tragedy. "The New England Patriots are heartbroken by the horrific events at Brown University," the team wrote on X. "We extend our deepest sympathies to those affected and their families, and we remain in grateful to the first responders and law enforcement who acted swiftly to protect the students, faculty, staff and the community."

Video of suspect released

Authorities have released footage of the alleged gunman, showing the man turning a corner after leaving the area where the shooting took place, Providence Police Department Commander Timothy O’Hara said at a late-night press conference.

The alleged gunman is seen calmly walking onto Hope Street in full dark attire. He seems to be wearing either a hood or a face covering that hid his face from the cameras, according to the clip provided to WPRI. The man then takes a right on Waterman Street, O’Hara said.

Police previously said the suspect was a male dressed all in black. O'Hara said that officers entered the Barus & Holley Engineering building and carried out a search, but could not locate the suspect, according to BBC.

Officials said that witnesses claimed the shooter appeared to be in his 30s, according to the New York Post. He targeted students in a single classroom at the Barus & Holley Engineering at the Providence, Rhode Island school.