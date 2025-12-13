Peter Greene net worth: Pulp Fiction star found dead at 60; all on his career and fortune

Peter Greene was found dead inside his Lower East Side apartment in New York City on Friday. He was 60. The Mask star's death was confirmed by his manager, Gregg Edwards, and first reported by the New York Daily News. A cause of death has not been disclosed so far. Peter Greene in For Life (2020)

Edwards told NBC News that authorities went to Greene's house for a wellness check after music was heard playing in his apartment for more than 24 hours. The Pulp Fiction star spoke to his manager earlier in the week.

His manager told the outlet that “nobody played a bad guy better than Peter [Greene].” “But he also had, you know, a gentle side that most people never saw, and a heart as big as gold,” Edwards added.

Edwards also told Deadline that Greene was “one of the best character actors on the planet.” “He was a good friend who would give you the shirt off his back. He was loved and will be missed.”

Peter Greene net worth: All on The Mask actor's career and fortune

Greene first appeared on screen in 1990, when he starred in one episode of the NBC crime drama Hardball. He made his film industry debut two years later, starring alongside Edie Falco in Law of Gravity.

He had his Hollywood break as the antagonist, Dorian Tyrell, in The Mask (1994), in which he starred opposite Cameron Diaz and Jim Carrey. He starred in several other hit films in the early ‘90s, including John Travolta-starrer Pulp Fiction (1994) and Lodge Kerrigan’s Clean, Shaven (1993).

His other notable performances include Kiss & Tell (1997), Quentin Tarantino’s The Usual Suspects (1995), Blue Streak (1999), and Training Day (2001). At the time of his death, Greene's net worth was estimated to be well under $1 million, per Marca. However, FandomWire reports that the actor's net worth was estimated $1.5 million.