Jim Carrey and Grinch co-star Taylor Momsen reunite after 25 years: ‘We haven’t…’

Jim Carrey recently reunited with his How the Grinch Stole Christmas co-star Taylor Momsen at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, 25 years after the movie’s release, reports The New York Post. Momsen, 32, had played the role of Cindy Lou Who in the 2000 film directed by Ron Howard. Jim Carrey had once said the role of Grinch was a "lucky thing" in his life. (REUTERS)

Grinch meets Cindy Lou Who

Taylor Momsen was seven years old at the time How the Grinch Stole Christmas premiered in theatres across the United States. “We haven’t seen each other since the Grinch,” Carrey told reporters, according to the NY Post. “25 years!” Momsen, the frontwoman for the rock band The Pretty Reckless, added.

Jim Carrey, 63, and Taylor Momsen, 32, also posed for photos at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles for the 40th annual ceremony.

Jim Carrey was ‘protective’ of Taylor Momsen

Taylor Momsen recounted her work experience with Jim Carrey in How the Grinch Stole Christmas on the Call Her Daddy podcast recently. “I didn’t know who Jim was until the premiere [of ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’],” Momsen said. “Someone had to point him out to me and go, ‘That’s Jim,’ and I went, ‘Oh, Jim,’” she recalled.

While a lot of kids were frightened by Carrey’s Grinch, Momsen said she never found him scary. On the contrary, the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind star was very fond of her on the set.

“He was never scary to me. To me, he was always Jim, and he was always in makeup. He was very protective of me,” Momsen said on the podcast. “He was very kind, super funny, super animated, absolutely awesome,” she added, as per the NY Post.

Jim Carrey on playing the Grinch

Jim Carrey has played several unforgettable characters in his career. However, when it comes to Christmas movies, Carrey’s performance as the Grinch holds a special place in people’s hearts. The Mask actor had earlier said How the Grinch Stole Christmas was “a lucky thing in my life.” He said he was glad that it became one of the go-to Christmas movies over time.

“When it pops up every year, I’m really happy about it,” Carrey said in 2024, as per the NY Post.

