IT: Welcome to Derry episode 3 to be out on this date: When and where to watch

HBO’s IT: Welcome to Derry is already making waves just a few weeks into its run. Since dropping in late October, the horror prequel has pulled in strong numbers and even stronger reactions from fans who cannot get enough of Pennywise’s twisted world. Newsweek noted that the second episode dropped a little earlier than expected last week, but things are now settling back into the regular Sunday-night groove. IT: Welcome to Derry has eight episodes.

The series digs deep into where it all began - tracing the rise of that nightmare-inducing clown who surfaces every 27 years to terrorise Derry’s kids. Variety reported that its first three days brought in 5.7 million viewers.

IT: Welcome to Derry episode 3 schedule

Episode 3 lands on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/PT on HBO and streams on HBO Max.

IT: Welcome to Derry episode schedule & global timings

Here is the complete schedule of the season:

Episode 1: October 26

Episode 2: November 2

Episode 3: November 9

Episode 4: November 16

Episode 5: November 23

Episode 6: November 30

Episode 7: December 7

Episode 8: December 14

International rollout (all Nov 10 in local country times) includes:

BRT: 1:00 am

BST: 4:00 am

CEST: 5:00 am

IST: 9:30 am

JST: 1:00 pm

AET: 3:00 pm

NZDT: 5:00 pm

New episodes run around an hour long, though the exact runtime for episode 3 has not yet been officially announced.

Why this show matters

This series serves as a prequel to the It films and explores the origins of the terrifying clown known as Pennywise. With creative leads Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti, the show digs into fear, small-town horror and expanded mythology.

If you are into horror that builds slowly, with familiar elements and new twists, the show could be your next watch. Plus, with a consistent weekly drop, you will not have to binge the entire season in one day.

FAQs

When does episode 3 of IT: Welcome to Derry air?

It premieres on Sunday, November 9, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.

How many episodes does season 1 have?

Season 1 consists of eight episodes, airing weekly through December 14.

Where can I watch IT: Welcome to Derry?

It airs on HBO (USA) and streams on HBO Max. International availability may vary by region.

What is the show about?

The series explores the early days of Pennywise in the town of Derry, Maine and expands on the lore of the 'IT' universe.