From Angelina Jolie to Cameron Diaz: Celebrities who once never dreamed of becoming parents

Becoming a parent is a deeply personal choice, and for many celebrities, it was not always part of the plan. From thriving careers to emotional uncertainty, some of Hollywood’s biggest names, including Cameron Diaz, openly shared their initial reluctance toward having children and how that changed over time. Angelina Jolie never envisioned motherhood, and Cameron Diaz initially never wanted children. Here are other celebrities who felt the same way until love and life changed their perspective.(AFP)

Diaz, before marrying musician Benji Madden, was content with a child-free life. According to a Too Fab report, the actor previously opened up about how being without children made things simpler. She admitted she was never drawn to motherhood and found fulfilment in her own path.

She said, “Not having a baby might really make things easier, but that doesn't make it an easy decision. I like protecting people, but I was never drawn to being a mother. I have it much easier than any of them. That’s just what it is. Doesn’t mean life isn’t sometimes hard. I’m just what I am. I work on what I am. Right now, I think, things are good for me. I’ve done a lot. And I don't care anymore.”

However, things did change for her; she and Madden are now parents to two children, Raddix and Cardinal.

5 celebrities who initially were not interested in becoming parents

Here’s a list of other top Hollywood stars who embraced parenthood despite initial reluctance:

George Clooney

Clooney once believed parenting was not in his DNA, the Too Fab report added. In a 2006 interview, the Ocean’s Eleven actor said he does not think he has the gene “that people have to replicate”. But he shifted gears after meeting Amal Clooney. The couple welcomed twins Ella and Alexander in 2017, and since then, the Batman & Robin actor has embraced his role as a father wholeheartedly.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie had previously confessed she never imagined herself as a mother. She had said that she never wanted to be pregnant and have a baby, but a trip to Cambodia changed her life. After the trip, Jolie adopted her first child and is now a mother to six children: three adopted and three biological. She is also an outspoken advocate for global adoption and children’s rights.

Eva Mendes

For Eva Mendes, motherhood became a possibility only after she met Ryan Gosling. She admitted that she did not want to have kids until she fell in love with Gosling. Mendes, since having their two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada, has shifted her focus to raising them. She called it a natural transition after a successful 20-year career.

Zooey Deschanel

Zooey Deschanel once said motherhood wasn't her ambition, although she liked kids. She said among the siblings, her sister was “very motherly”. However, she went on to have two children, Elsie and Charlie, with her former husband, Jacob Pechenik.

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell was once adamant about never becoming a father – the mess and lack of structure of parenting just "would have driven [him] nuts". He has, however, softened his stance in the years since, going on to welcome son Eric with partner Lauren Silverman.

FAQs

Did Cameron Diaz always want children?

No, she previously said she was never drawn to motherhood and preferred a child-free lifestyle.

When did George Clooney become a dad?

Clooney welcomed twins with his wife Amal in 2017, at age 56.

What changed Angelina Jolie’s view on motherhood?

A life-changing trip to Cambodia shifted her perspective and inspired her to adopt.