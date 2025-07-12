From Tom Cruise to Katy Perry: 10 celebrities who changed their birth names before Hollywood fame

You might just be under the misconception that you know everything about your favorite celebrity. But several popular stars had changed their big names into shorter ones or hid their old name to create a new identity before rising to fame in Hollywood. Wondering if your favorite celebrity is on the list? From John Legend to Katy Perry, here is a list of 10 celebrities you didn't know had a different name before making their debut in the entertainment industry, according to People. US actor Tom Cruise gestures upon arrival for the European Premier of F1 The Movie, at Cineworld Leicester Square, central London, on June 23, 2025. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)(AFP)

Also read: Jennifer Aniston makes it clear: season 4 of The Morning Show ‘is not Friends'

10 celebrities who changed their names

1. John Legend

John Legend has made the world fall in love with his tunes. But only a few people know that he was born as John Roger Stephens. He got the nickname ‘Legend’ from the iconic sitcom, Friends.

2. Vin Diesel

The handsome Hollywood actor was earlier referred to as Mark Sinclair. He made a name for himself by using a short version of his maiden name, ‘Vincent’, into Vin and coupled it with Diesel, a nickname given to him for his energy by his friends.

3. Katy Perry

Katy Perry was named Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson as a kid. To ensure that she doesn't get confused with Kate Hudson in her music career, she decided to go by another name. Katy took her mother's maiden name, Perry.

4. Miley Cyrus

Hannah Montana fans were surprised when they learned that their favorite pop star was named Miley Cyrus. But, in reality, even Miley isn't her real name. She was born as Destiny Hope Cyrus. However, she changed her name to Miley Ray Cyrus in 2008, similar to her childhood name, Smiley.

5. Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix is an ideal name for an actor who has earned a name for playing dark and eccentric roles. But, fans might be surprised to know that he has the last name Botton. His parents changed their family name to Phoenix in the 70s to mark a new start.

6. Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is a one-of-a-kind actor in Hollywood, both for his name and work. The actor's full name is Thomas Cruise Mapother IV, and he dropped his last name at the request of an agent.

7. Demi Moore

Once the highest-paid actress in the world, Demi Moore was born as Demetria Gene Guynes. She shortened it to Demi and took her last name after her first wedding to musician, Freddy Moore. So, Demi Moore is used as her Hollywood stage name.

8. Marilyn Monroe

Marilyn Monroe was the topic of discussion in every American household in the 50s and 60s and had several names throughout her life. She was born as Norma Jeane Mortenson but had her last name changed to Baker after baptism. She was given the name ‘Marilyn’ by a studio official. He claimed that she reminded him of the actress, Marilyn Miller. Later, Marilyn took her mother's maiden name, Monroe, to go with it.

9. Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman was originally called Neta-Lee Hershlag. She took the surname Portman from her grandmother's maiden name. The actress decided to go by a different last name to protect her family's privacy after coming into the spotlight.

10. Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston became a well-known name around the world as ‘Rachel Green’. Only a few know she was originally born as Jennifer Linn Anastassakis. However, her family shortened her Greek surname to ‘Aniston’ when her father chose to make his way into the entertainment world.

Well, it was a surprise to know that our favorite stars had to change their real name for one reason or the other. But irrespective of their name, their talent spoke out for them and etched their new names in the history of Hollywood.

FAQs

What celebrity legally changed their name?

Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Marilyn Monroe, Vin Diesel, and Tom Cruise have legally changed their names.

Can I change my name to a celebrity name?

Yes, you can legally change your name to anything, but it is not suggested to change your name to a celebrity name because it can invite complications.

What celebrity was forced to change their name?

Celebrities like David Bowie and Michael Keaton were forced to change their name to avoid conflict with other stars having similar names.

What is it called when a celebrity goes by a different name?

When a celebrity uses a different name from their real one, it is called a stage name.