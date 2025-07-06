Tom Brady, Dakota Johnson and Kate Hudson turn heads on luxurious Ibiza yacht getaway

The stars know how to party even during the hot summers. NFL legend Tom Brady, Hollywood A-listers Dakota Johnson and Kate Hudson, and a few of their close friends were spotted enjoying a luxurious getaway on a yacht in Ibiza, as reported by Page Six. The group was out celebrating film producer Mohammed Al Turki’s 39th birthday. Tom Brady, Dakota Johnson, and Kate Hudson enjoyed a luxurious Ibiza getaway, celebrating producer Mohammed Al Turki's 39th birthday. (REUTERS/Yara Nardi, A24 Via AP)

Dakota Johnson and Kate Hudson soak sun in bikinis

Johnson kept it cool in a classic black bikini. She looked at ease as she shared a sweet hug with Hudson during the sun-filled day. Hudson, on the other hand, rocked a bright blue string bikini, paired with a black cap and sunglasses. Her kids were also seen on the boat, turning the outing into a chill family affair.

Johnson, 35, and Hudson, 46, both looked relaxed and happy, and not just on the yacht. The next day, Hudson was seen on the beach wearing a cheeky brown bikini while spending time with her daughter.

Tom Brady was accompanied by his daughter Vivian

Tom Brady kept things simple and relaxed in a pair of black swim trunks and a green baseball cap. The football icon added a bit of flair with a gold chain and black sandals. The star attended the bash with his daughter Vivian, whom he shares with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady is stealing headlines due to a rumoured romance with Sydney Sweeney, following their appearance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding.

On the other hand, Dakota Johnson is drawing attention amid rumours of her breakup with Coldplay singer Chris Martin. The duo has been in an on-and-off relationship since 2017. Kate Hudson is waiting for her next big screen moment in Song Sung Blue, directed by Craig Brewer.

