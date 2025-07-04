Tom Brady's relationship timeline: Here's who all have dated the NFL GOAT

Tom Brady's prolific NFL career has ensured that his name is etched alongside the greatest of all time in the game. However, a look at the star quarterback's dating life reveals that he is no less skilled when it comes to competing off the field. Since the early 2000s, Brady has been romantically linked with a string of celebrities. He was even married to one of them for about thirteen years. INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 25: Tom Brady attends during the NTT IndyCar Series109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 25, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. James Gilbert/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by James Gilbert / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Here's a look at how Brady’s dating life has unfolded over the decades:

Tara Reid

Actor and model Tara Reid was briefly linked with the University of Michigan alumnus back in 2002. When questioned about her alleged fling with Tom Brady during a 2014 appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, she replied, "[We] have kissed. He's pretty good-looking.” The American Pie actress later confirmed the relationship during a 2022 interview with NBC Sports Boston. "I dated Tom Brady. He was a great guy. He's a really nice guy, a really sweet guy. We had a lot of fun,” she said.

Bridget Moynahan

Sex and the City actress Bridget Moynahan was one of Brady’s first publicly acknowledged high-profile relationships. The couple were first linked up in 2004 when Sports Illustrated reported her to be one of the first to arrive at a New England Patriots victory party over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl XXXVIII.

From then on, the two went on to make a string of public appearances such as the Ermenegildo Zegna flagship store opening in New York City, the 2004 premiere of I, Robot, the 2005 Vanity Fair Oscars Party, and the 2006 Met Gala. The two broke up after three years of dating. A rep for Moynahan revealed to PEOPLE that the pair “amicably ended their three-year relationship several weeks ago”.

Gisele Bundchen

One of the most talked-about celebrity couples of all time, the world was taken by storm when Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen started dating Brady after being set up for a blind date by mutual friends. The relationship soon became official a month later when the quarterback told WSJ Magazine how Bundchen “changed my life”.

Despite the strong connection, the couple faced a challenge in early 2007 when Moynahan revealed that she was over three months pregnant with Brady’s child. During a 2020 appearance on Howard Stern’s show, he described the period as a “unique time” that ““challenged me … to grow up in a different way”. “It was very hard for [Bündchen] to think she fell in love with this guy, and then now this guy's ex-girlfriend's pregnant. And it was very challenging for my son's mom, you know, because she didn't envision that either,” he added. Moynahan and Brady have since gone on to share an amicable co-parenting relationship for their son Jack.

Bundchen and Brady later got engaged in January 2009 followed by an intimate ceremony in Santa Monica, California a month later, and a lavish ceremony at his Costa Rica home in April of that year. The couple has since started a family of their own and share two kids: son Benjamin Rein Brady and daughter Vivian Lake Brady.

Cracks in their marriage first started surfacing in 2020 when Brady revealed during a SiriusXM interview with Stern about how the pair had sought marriage counselling recently when she “wasn’t satisfied” with the state of their relationship. Things seemed to be back on track in February 2022 when the pair celebrated their thirteenth wedding anniversary by sharing social media posts and Brady announced his retirement the same month.

Following his return to the sport just next month, strains began to resurface in the marriage and the couple finalized their divorce on October 28. The former Victoria’s Secret angel revealed in a public statement that their breakup was amicable and her focus “will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart”.

Irina Shayk

Following his high-profile split from Bundchen, Brady was first linked up with the Russian model Irina Shayk in July 2023. The pair met while attending billionaire art heir Joe Nahmad's wedding to model Madison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy. Brady was seen picking up Shayk from her hotel before the pair returned to his Los Angeles home. This was followed by the couple spending a cosy weekend in London that August. By December, however, the spark seemed to have fizzled out due to busy schedules, as told by a source to PEOPLE. In February 2025, a source revealed to Page Six that the two had been in contact and were open to seeing “where things go”.

Brady was last linked up with Hollywood it-girl Sydney Sweeney while attending Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Venice. There is no official confirmation from either side of a possible romantic spark between the two.

By Stuti Gupta