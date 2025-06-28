Did Tom Brady just shoot his shot? QB reportedly charmed Sydney Sweeney at Bezos' wedding

With a guest list that reads like a Forbes magazine cover and a backdrop as picturesque as the floating city itself, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding has been drawing plenty of attention. The opulent wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez in Venice is making headlines, especially with rumors linking Tom Brady and Sydney Sweeney.(AP/AFP)

But Tom Brady and Sydney Sweeney may have shared more than just champagne and small talk, per TMZ.

The QB was seen “chatting up” the 27-year-old Euphoria star at a bar during the festivities. Could the NFL legend be making a romantic pass at one of Hollywood’s brightest stars?

Sweeney steals the spotlight and maybe Tom Brady’s attention

Sweeney, who recently ended her three-year relationship with producer Jonathan Davino, told The Times UK, “I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it.” That sense of freedom and rediscovery might be what’s making her the most noticeable presence at the multi-day event, at least according to some insiders.

Though Brady has reportedly shown interest, he’s mostly been hanging out with his close-knit circle of celebrity pals. Alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, and record executive Scooter Braun, the retired quarterback has been soaking up the sun by the pool at the luxurious Hotel Cipriani.

Interestingly, Bloom is also newly single, following a split from longtime partner Katy Perry. The couple, who had been engaged since 2019 and share a daughter, Daisy Dove, reportedly ended their relationship just this week.

Katy Perry even skipped the wedding; however, she cited it was due to her tour.

Braun, meanwhile, is back in the spotlight following Taylor Swift’s reclamation of her early music catalogue. Braun had famously acquired the masters of Swift’s first six albums in 2019 before selling them for over $300 million. Swift regained ownership in May after a highly publicised re-recording campaign.

Other wedding guests, such as Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates and his girlfriend Paula Hurd, and Crown Prince Hussein, have kept a relatively low profile.