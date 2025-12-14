Bondi Beach shooting live updates: 12 dead in Sydney, police call it a terror attack
Bondi Beach shooting live updates: Another 11 wounded have been rushed to various hospitals at one of the biggest tourist draws in Australia's largest city, New South Wales police said.
- 5 Mins agoPolice designates shooting a terrorist incident
- 19 Mins agoPolice ask people to share mobile, dashcam footage related to shooting
- 25 Mins agoAustralian home affairs minister terms shooting ‘appalling act of violence’
- 29 Mins agoEyewitnesses recount horror
- 35 Mins agoDramatic video shows bystander overpowering armed shooter | Watch
- 38 Mins agoWhat happened at Bondi Beach?
- 41 Mins agoOne shooter shot dead
- 44 Mins agoPrime Minister Anthony condemns the shooting
- 55 Mins ago10 dead, several injured
Shooting in Bondi Beach Live Updates: At least 12 people have reportedly been killed in a mass shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Australia's Sydney on Sunday. Twenty nine people have been taken to hospitals across Sydney, The Guardian quoted NSW police commissioner Mal Lanyon as saying. One of the two shooters involved in the firing incident is also among the dead, according to reports. The identity of the shooters has yet not been confirmed....Read More
The Australian Broadcasting Corp, citing a police spokesperson, reported that at least 11 people were injured at the beach where hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah, a Jewish festival. Quoting local media, Bloomberg reported that the gunmen opened fire at around 6.30 p.m. as hundreds of people attended the Chanukah by the Sea event to celebrate the start of the Jewish festival.
Visuals shared on social media showed two gunmen dressed in black attire firing on people from a footbridge near the beach and panicked people running away as shots were being fired.
Here is what we know so far about the mass shooting:
- The police said 10 people were killed in the shooting. One of the shooters is also among the deceased.
- The second suspected shooter is also in critical condition, The Guardian reported, quoting the police.
- Police believe between 50 and 100 shots were fired during the incident, New South Wales Police Acting Superintendent Stephen Parry said.
- About two hours after the shooting, police entered a unit above a business premises and arrested a 60-year-old man. The suspect was taken to hospital and treated for injuries sustained during his arrest.
- One man later self-presented at hospital with a gunshot wound and is in a serious condition, police said.
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese termed the shooting “shocking and distressing”.
- Several users on social media shared several video footages of Bondi Beach shooting which showed panicked people vacating the beach area. Some videos shot from a distance also showed two gunmen dressed in black opening fire at the crowd. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.
Shooting in Bondi Beach Live Updates: Police designates shooting a terrorist incident
Shooting in Bondi Beach Live Updates: NSW police commissioner Mal Lanyon said the mass shooting at Bondi Beach has been designated a terrorist attack, according to The Guardian. Lanyon said that 29 people, including two cops, have been hospitalised after the firing.
Shooting in Bondi Beach Live Updates: Police ask people to share mobile, dashcam footage related to shooting
Shooting in Bondi Beach Live Updates: The New South Wales Police has reached out to people asking them to share mobile phone or dashcam visuals relevant to the Bondi Beach shooting.
Shooting in Bondi Beach Live Updates: Australian home affairs minister terms shooting ‘appalling act of violence’
Shooting in Bondi Beach Live Updates: Australia's home affairs minister Tony Burke termed the shooting at Bondi Beach an appalling act of violence. “I’m horrified by the news from Bondi. The Prime Minister is being briefed directly by all security agencies. All Australians stand together with the victims and against this appalling act of violence,” he wrote on X.
Shooting in Bondi Beach Live Updates: ‘Blood everywhere’: Eyewitnesses recount horror
Shooting in Bondi Beach Live Updates: Recounting horror of the shooting, an eyewitness told AFP that they were shocked to hear the shots which felt like coming from a powerful weapon. "We heard the shots. It was shocking, it felt like 10 minutes of just bang, bang, bang. It seemed like a powerful weapon," Camilo Diaz, a 25-year-old student from Chile, was quoted as saying by AFP. A British tourist told AFP he saw "two shooters in black" after the gunfire broke out. "There was a shooting, two shooters in black with semi-automatic rifles," Timothy Brant-Coles told AFP, saying he saw multiple people who had been shot and wounded. Another witness, 30-year-old local resident Harry Wilson, told the Sydney Morning Herald he saw "at least 10 people on the ground and blood everywhere".
Shooting in Bondi Beach Live Updates: Dramatic video shows bystander overpowering armed shooter | Watch
Shooting in Bondi Beach Live Updates: A dramatic video has surfaced showing a bystander overpowering the armed shooter. the man seen behind a car suddenly pounces on the shooter and snatches away his gun.
Shooting in Bondi Beach Live Updates: How gunmen attacked the crowd
Shooting in Bondi Beach Live Updates: According to reports, two gunmen dressed in black opened fire at the crowd at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday where hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah, a Jewish festival. Bloomberg reported that the gunmen opened fire just after 6.30 p.m. local time as hundreds of people attended the Chanukah by the Sea event to celebrate the start of the Jewish festival. The Australian Broadcasting Corp. showed footage of two black-clad gunmen firing on people from a footbridge near the beach. In another unconfirmed clip, a bystander is shown tackling and disarming one of the gunmen.
Shooting in Bondi Beach Live Updates: One shooter shot dead
Shooting in Bondi Beach Live Updates: One of the two shooters has been killed, AFP reported, quoting police. Another shooter is said to be critical.
Shooting in Bondi Beach Live Updates: Prime Minister Anthony condemns the shooting
Shooting in Bondi Beach Live Updates: Prime Minister Anthony condemned the shooting saying the scenes from Bondi Beach were ‘shocking’ and ‘distressing’. “My thoughts are with every person affected. I have just spoken to the AFP Commissioner and with the NSW Premier. We are working with the NSW Police and will provide further updates as more information is confirmed,” he said.
Shooting in Bondi Beach Live Updates: 10 dead, several injured
Shooting in Bondi Beach Live Updates: At least 10 people were killed and at least 12 were left injured after a mass shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Australia's Sydney on Sunday. Two cops are also among the injured.