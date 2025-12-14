Bondi Beach shooting live updates: 12 dead in Sydney, police call it a terror attack

Live

By

Bondi Beach shooting live updates: Beach-goers fleeing Bondi Beach after gunmen opened fire, in Sydney on December 14, 2025.

Shooting in Bondi Beach Live Updates: At least 12 people have reportedly been killed in a mass shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Australia's Sydney on Sunday. Twenty nine people have been taken to hospitals across Sydney, The Guardian quoted NSW police commissioner Mal Lanyon as saying. One of the two shooters involved in the firing incident is also among the dead, according to reports. The identity of the shooters has yet not been confirmed. The Australian Broadcasting Corp, citing a police spokesperson, reported that at least 11 people were injured at the beach where hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah, a Jewish festival. Quoting local media, Bloomberg reported that the gunmen opened fire at around 6.30 p.m. as hundreds of people attended the Chanukah by the Sea event to celebrate the start of the Jewish festival. Visuals shared on social media showed two gunmen dressed in black attire firing on people from a footbridge near the beach and panicked people running away as shots were being fired. Here is what we know so far about the mass shooting: The police said 10 people were killed in the shooting. One of the shooters is also among the deceased.

The second suspected shooter is also in critical condition, The Guardian reported, quoting the police.

Police believe between 50 and 100 shots were fired during the incident, New South Wales Police Acting Superintendent Stephen Parry said.

About two hours after the shooting, police entered a unit above a business premises and arrested a 60-year-old man. The suspect was taken to hospital and treated for injuries sustained during his arrest.

One man later self-presented at hospital with a gunshot wound and is in a serious condition, police said.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese termed the shooting “shocking and distressing”.

Several users on social media shared several video footages of Bondi Beach shooting which showed panicked people vacating the beach area. Some videos shot from a distance also showed two gunmen dressed in black opening fire at the crowd. HT.com could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

