Bondi Beach shooting suspects father-son duo, had firearm license | 5 key updates

As Australia reels in the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting at Bondi Beach, the New South Wales police have shared critical updates regarding the terror attack and the suspects involved. As per NSW police commissioner Mal Lanyon, the suspects involved in the shooting were a 'father and son" duo. Police inspect at the scene of a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney. At least 16 people have been killed in the deadly mass shooting.(AFP)

Adding that one of the gunmen had been killed during the attack, the commissioner stated that the death toll from the deadly shooting as increased to 16.

Here's a look at some of the key updates in the Bondi Beach shooting case:

1. Cops not looking for third gunman

As the investigation into the mass shooting continues, cops have stated that they are not looking for the involvement of a third gunman.

Commissioner Lanyon stated that police have concluded that only two gunmen were involved in the targeted attack.

2. Suspects involved 'father and son'

Speaking at a press conference on Monday (local time), NSW police commissioner Mal Lanyon stated that the initial investigation has confirmed that the suspects involved in the attack were 'father and son'.

The two suspects involved is a 50-year-old male and a 24-year-old male. The commissioner further added that the 50-year-old was killed during the attack.

The 24-year-old suspect has critical injuries but is currently stable.

3. One gunman had valid firearm license

Speaking to reporters, Commissioner Lanyon stated that one of the gunmen involved in the Bondi Beach shooting, held a valid firearm license.

The police official added that the 50-year-old male had held a license for the past 10 years and had at least six registered firearms.

4. No indication attack was planned

Commissioner Lanyon also stated that there was no indication that the attack on Sunday was planned in advance. However, the NSW official added that it was too early in the investigation to determine this.

5. Death toll rises to 16

The death toll from the attack has increased from 12 to 16. While the toll includes the gunman, Commissioner Lanyon stated that more people succumbed to their injuries overnight, including a child.