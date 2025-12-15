'You did nothing...': Netanyahu targets Australian PM Albanese after Bondi Beach shooting at Hannukah event
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 01:15 am IST
At least 12 people were killed and 29 injured after two gunmen opened fire at people gathered at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Japan Earthquake Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Japan Earthquake Liveon Hindustan Times.