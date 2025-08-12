Netanyahu 'in denial' about human suffering in Gaza, says Australia PM Albanese

As the war in Gaza rages on, Australia's prime minister Anthony Albanese has claimed that his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu is in “denial” over the human suffering in the Palestinian territory. Albanese's remarks on Tuesday comes a day after he announced Australia will recognise statehood for Palestine. The Australian PM added that the Netanyahu government's reluctance to listen to its allies contributed to the decision to recognise a Palestinian state.(AFP)

In an interview with state broadcaster ABC, the Labour leader recounted a call in which he spoke to Netanyahu about the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the urgency of the situation.

In that conversation, the Australian leader shared with Netanyahu his plan to follow in the footsteps of the France, UK and Canada to recognise Palestinian statehood.

Also Read | ‘War crime’: World condemns Israeli strike that killed 6 journalists in Gaza

Albanese said the Israeli prime minister continues to believe that more military action in Gaza will “somehow produce a different outcome.”

"He again reiterated to me what he has said publicly as well, which is to be in denial about the consequences that are occurring for innocent people," said Albanese.

The Australian PM added that the Netanyahu government's reluctance to listen to its allies contributed to the decision to recognise a Palestinian state.

Australia joins UK, France and Canada in recognising Palestine

On Monday, Australia announced that it will recognise the state of Palestine at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in September.

In his official statement, Albanese said that the Netanyahu government is “extinguishing the prospect of a two-state solution by rapidly expanding illegal settlements, threatening annexation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, and explicitly opposing any Palestinian state”.

"Australia is further compelled by the Netanyahu Government's disregard of the international community's calls, and its failure to comply with its legal and ethical obligations in Gaza. Israel is required to protect civilians and ensure the provision of food and medical supplies. Permanent forced displacement of civilians is illegal," Albanese added.

Australia's decision to recognise a Palestinian state is also based on the commitments from the Palestinian Authority and the assurance that militant group Hamas will have no involvement in any future state.

Reacting to Australia's decision, the Israeli PM called the move "shameful."

"To have European countries and Australia to march into that rabbit hole … and buy this canard, it is disappointing. And I think it’s actually shameful," said Netanyahu, adding that such a decision "won't bring peace, but will bring war."

France set the ball rolling last month after Emmanuel Macon announced that it will recognise statehood for Palestine at UNGA in September. Despite the backlash from Israel and the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada followed suit.