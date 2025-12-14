Search
Sun, Dec 14, 2025
Bystander who tackled gunman at Sydney Bondi Beach shooting hailed as hero: ‘Most unbelievable scene’

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 14, 2025 10:54 pm IST

A video went viral showing 43-year-old fruit shop owner Ahmed al Ahmed tackling the gunmen, armed with a rifle firing on civilians, from behind.

A bystander who tackled and disarmed one of the gunmen during the Sydney's Bondi Beach shooting is being hailed as a hero for his actions.

The man who tackled the gunman has been identified as 43-year-old fruit shop owner Ahmed al Ahmed.
The video shows the Ahmed overpowering the attacker, snatching the gun from the attacker's hand and pointing the weapon at the attacker. Then the man in a dark shirt is seen backing away towards a bridge where another shooter is positioned, while the bystander places the gun down.

According to a local outlet 7News, the fruit seller also suffered two gunshot wounds during the firing as Jewish people had gathered to celebrate the first day of Hanukkah at Sydney’s iconic Bondi Beach on Sunday evening.

The one-minute video quickly went viral on social media and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese hailed him and others as "heroes".

Chris Minns, the premier of New South Wales state, also hailed him as "a genuine hero" and said the video was "the most unbelievable scene I've ever seen", Reuters reported.

"There are many, many people alive tonight as a result of his bravery," Minns added.

Ahmed al Ahmed in hospital

According to Mustapha, Ahmed’s cousin, the fruit seller is in hospital, and he hoped that he would be fine.

"He's in hospital and we don't know exactly what's going on inside. We do hope he will be fine. He's a hero 100 percent," Mustapha told 7News.

The Australians authorities called the incident, in which 11 people and dozen others were injured, as a "terrorist" attack targeting the Jewish community.

One of the suspects has been identified as Naveed Akram, though it is not clear if Akram is the one who was shot dead or the one critically injured, according to Australia's ABC news.

Akram's home in Bonnyrigg has been raided by police following the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach.

Authorities said one suspected gunman was killed and another was in a critical condition following the shooting at the beach. Police further said they were investigating whether a third gunman was involved.

