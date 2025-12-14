Video shows bystander overpowering armed shooter during Sydney Bondi Beach shooting

A video has surfaced of the shooting incident at Sydney's Bondi Beach, where a man can be seen overpowering an armed man, possibly one of the shooters, on Sunday. A bystander is seen overpowering an attacker at Bondi Beach.

Two suspected shooters opened fire at the iconic beach in Australia on Sunday, killing nine people and wounding multiple others, AFP reported.

The video shows the bystander, dressed in a white t-shirt, approaching a man armed with a rifle and tackling him and grabbing his gun.

Hindustan Times, however, couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the video

The one-and-a-half minute video shows the man overpowering the gunman, believed to be one of the shooters and grabbing the rifle from him. AFP later reported that a weapon, that appeared to be a pump action shot-gun, was also seen lying by a tree by the beach.

How the shooting unfolded?

The shooting comes on one of the biggest tourist draws in Australia's largest city. As soon as the gunmen started open firing near the beach in in eastern Sydney, people rushed in panic, taking shelter wherever they could find one. Visuals from the area showed bodies lying on the ground.

"We heard the shots. It was shocking, it felt like 10 minutes of just bang, bang, bang. It seemed like a powerful weapon," Camilo Diaz, a 25-year-old student from Chile, told AFP.

New South Wales police has said one shooter has been killed, while a second shooter is in a critical condition.