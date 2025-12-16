Naveed Akram: Bondi Beach shooter's real name is David Cohen? Bizarre IDF links surface

Naveed Akram, the 24-year-old man, along with his father, 50-year-old Sajid Akram, have been identified as the only perpetrators of the attack on December 14 at a Jewish celebration in Bondi Beach, near Sydney in Australia. Flowers and greetings at the Copenhagen Synagogue in Krystalgade, Copenhagen, Denmark, December 15 after the Bondi Beach mass shooting.(via REUTERS)

At least 16 people died in the attack, and more than 42 people were injured in what has been described by authorities as an attack with antisemitic motive.

Amid the attack, a number of false and unverified claims about the suspects and their links to different organizations are being spread. But little information is available in the public domain about the two.

A CBS News report stated that they were of Pakistani origin, though that remains unconfirmed. Meanwhile, authorities in Australia confirmed that the son, Naveed Akram, was on the radar of Australia’s security agency (ASIO) for alleged ties to an Islamic State (IS)–linked cell.

While little is known about them beyond, posts on social media are making a bizarre claim that the 24-year-old suspect, Naveed Akram, was a former IDF soldier whose real name is David Cohen. A Facebook profile, allegedly belonging to David Cohen, is being circulated on social media, where the photo of Naveed Akram can be seen.

However, the claims are false and outright misleading, as neither reports nor official sources in Australia have any links to the Israeli Defence Forces. Along with a screenshot of the Facebook profile, a screenshot from Google Trends allegedly showing Naveed Akram's name being searched in Tel Aviv on the day of the shooting also surfaced.

