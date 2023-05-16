Boris Johnson buys mansion worth $4.7million amid ‘low salary’ row: Report

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson's latest purchase of a luxurious mansion worth millions of pounds raised eyebrows after he complained about his salary as a public servant. The Mirror reported that Boris Johnson bought a nine-bedroom property known as Brightwell Manor for £3.8 million ($4.7million).

Boris Johnson: Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is seen.(Reuters)

The house is located in Oxfordshire countryside and boasts of a combination of Tudor and Georgian architectural features, surrounded by a 900-year-old moat that harks back to the time when a castle constructed by King Stephen once stood on the site.

Spanning an area of 8,128 square feet, the mansion has nine bedrooms and five bathrooms, including additional amenities such as a guest cottage, garage, tennis court, and stables, the report added.

The purchase by the former UK PM took place just weeks before BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigned owing to his involvement in facilitating a £800,000 loan for Boris Johnson. The former premier is also facing discontent amid the ongoing investigations into alleged Downing Street parties during the Covid lockdowns and the £245,000 spent on his legal team.

“While Johnson enriches himself on the back of his failed premiership and splashes the cash, he continues to burden the public with the cost of his Partygate legal bills. Rishi Sunak is giving this disgraced former PM free rein to sponge off taxpayers,” a Labour party leader said.

Meanwhile, people who previously worked with Boris Johnson in Downing Street voiced their surprise at the purchase of the house as they recalled that the former PM used to complain about not earning enough while in public office, the report claimed.

