Home / World News / Boris Johnson vs Leonardo DiCaprio over this London pollution plan

Boris Johnson vs Leonardo DiCaprio over this London pollution plan

world news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 03:41 PM IST

The intervention pits Boris Johnson against Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio who praised the London mayor.

Boris Johnson: Britain's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks.(Reuters)
Boris Johnson: Britain's former Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson is facing off against Leonardo DiCaprio in a row over London mayor Sadiq Khan's decision to target motorists by expanding the London Ultra-low emission zone (Ulez).

In a letter to the Telegraph, the former Prime Minister and a group of Conservative MPs criticised a “smash and grab raid on drivers" by the London mayor following his decision to expand a low-emission zone across all of Greater London. This will mean thousands of drivers will have to pay £12.50 a day because their vehicles do not meet minimum pollution standards.

Watch: Joe Biden's awkward 42-second handshake with France's Macron

The intervention pits Boris Johnson against Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio who praised the London mayor on Twitter saying, “[It] will mean five million more people breathing cleaner air, and will help to build a better, greener, fairer London for everyone. This is the kind of large-scale, decision action we need to halve emissions this decade, , coupled with the implementation of nature-based solutions."

Leonardo DiCaprio had earlier also praised London mayor Sadiq Khan in 2019 “for taking the lead on tackling air pollution in London", adding, "Clean air is a human right.”

Read more: Elon Musk confirms Kanye West’s twitter account suspended after this post

“The Ulez was never intended to apply to outer London. This is a smash and grab raid on drivers’ wallets that has nothing to do with air quality and everything to do with Khan’s mismanagement of [Transport for London’s] finances. And it comes at the worst possible time for household income," the MPs have, however, said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
boris johnson leonardo di caprio
boris johnson leonardo di caprio

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out