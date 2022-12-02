Boris Johnson vs Leonardo DiCaprio over this London pollution plan

Former UK prime minister Boris Johnson is facing off against Leonardo DiCaprio in a row over London mayor Sadiq Khan's decision to target motorists by expanding the London Ultra-low emission zone (Ulez).

In a letter to the Telegraph, the former Prime Minister and a group of Conservative MPs criticised a “smash and grab raid on drivers" by the London mayor following his decision to expand a low-emission zone across all of Greater London. This will mean thousands of drivers will have to pay £12.50 a day because their vehicles do not meet minimum pollution standards.

The intervention pits Boris Johnson against Hollywood A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio who praised the London mayor on Twitter saying, “[It] will mean five million more people breathing cleaner air, and will help to build a better, greener, fairer London for everyone. This is the kind of large-scale, decision action we need to halve emissions this decade, , coupled with the implementation of nature-based solutions."

Leonardo DiCaprio had earlier also praised London mayor Sadiq Khan in 2019 “for taking the lead on tackling air pollution in London", adding, "Clean air is a human right.”

“The Ulez was never intended to apply to outer London. This is a smash and grab raid on drivers’ wallets that has nothing to do with air quality and everything to do with Khan’s mismanagement of [Transport for London’s] finances. And it comes at the worst possible time for household income," the MPs have, however, said.

